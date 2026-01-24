Identifying the percentage of disability is a challenge: Minister Jayant Choudhary

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said the identification of the degree of disability in individuals was proving to be a challenge.

He was delivering the valedictory address during the three-day Inclusive Education Summit. “The degree of disability refers to 40% or higher disability benchmark which qualifies an individual to benefit from social schemes as well as reservations in education and employment,” explained a senior education official.

Chaudhary complimented the free-flowing dialogue among all the stakeholders that the summit had initiated. “There is a lot of churn happening in the education sector in States in terms of investment and reforms by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NEP is a very progressive document. However, a policy is just a physical document unless one takes it to heart and implements it.”

Interactions like the summit would help identify the constraints and challenges in implementing them, he added.