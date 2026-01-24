India third fastest-growing domestic aviation market, aiming for 350 airports by 2047: Ram Mohan Naidu

NEW DELHI: India is the third fastest-growing domestic aviation market in the world, with an annual growth rate of 10–12%, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Friday.

Addressing global stakeholders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Naidu outlined the government’s long-term vision for India’s civil aviation sector. He said the country aims to expand its airport network to 350 airports by 2047, up from the current 164, while Indian carriers have placed orders for nearly 1,700 new aircraft, reflecting strong demand and capacity expansion.

Highlighting international collaboration, Naidu met with European Union Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas to discuss enhanced cooperation between the EU Aviation Safety Agency and India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation in areas such as joint certification, cybersecurity, and drone regulations.

Naidu also held separate meetings with Airbus and Boeing representatives, advocating for the establishment of aircraft component manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India. He emphasized expanding helicopter services for tourism, emergency medical services, and regional connectivity.

In discusiions with key investors, the Minister underscored the role of fuel efficiency and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in reducing operational costs, which could help make air travel more affordable for the common citizen.

At the ‘India Pavilion’ in Davos, Naidu showcased India’s aviation transformation through detailed graphics and presentations, drawing strong interest from international delegates.