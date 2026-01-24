Indian Army’s operational readiness to be on display at R-Day parade

NEW DELHI: In its first Republic Day parade since Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is all set to showcase its ongoing transformation and operational readiness, debuting newly inducted units and modern battlefield capabilities.

Among the first will be rifle-mounted robotic mules, a combat-ready 61st Cavalry, mounted special forces and a mobile drone refurbishment lorry to name a few. The scale model of the Russian origin strategic air defence missile system S-400 will also be part of the parade.

The 61st Cavalry, which usually leads the procession in a ceremonial capacity, will make an appearance in full combat gear this year.

Speaking to this newspaper, Capt Ahaan Kumar, who will lead the contingent, said the contingent will demonstrate the unit’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. “Our contingent is structured to reflect an actual battle scenario, particularly intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) functions that are critical to contemporary warfare.”

In another first, Para (Special Forces) will be showcased in operational formations, including Rugged Terrain Transport Systems (RTTS) equipped with Trinetra drones, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) armed with Nagastra and Johnette loitering munitions and Light Specialist Vehicles fitted with ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles).