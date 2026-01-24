Indian Army’s operational readiness to be on display at R-Day parade

NEW DELHI: In its first Republic Day parade since Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is all set to showcase its ongoing transformation and operational readiness, debuting newly inducted units and modern battlefield capabilities.
Among the first will be rifle-mounted robotic mules, a combat-ready 61st Cavalry, mounted special forces and a mobile drone refurbishment lorry to name a few. The scale model of the Russian origin strategic air defence missile system S-400 will also be part of the parade.
The 61st Cavalry, which usually leads the procession in a ceremonial capacity, will make an appearance in full combat gear this year.
Speaking to this newspaper, Capt Ahaan Kumar, who will lead the contingent, said the contingent will demonstrate the unit’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. “Our contingent is structured to reflect an actual battle scenario, particularly intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) functions that are critical to contemporary warfare.”
In another first, Para (Special Forces) will be showcased in operational formations, including Rugged Terrain Transport Systems (RTTS) equipped with Trinetra drones, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) armed with Nagastra and Johnette loitering munitions and Light Specialist Vehicles fitted with ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles).
The sight of rifle-mounted robotic mules on Kartavya Path will mark another first.
Explaining their operational role, Lt Col Manoj Panwar said the Army initially inducted these mules to initially overcome logistical challenges in terrain where conventional vehicles cannot operate.
“Robotic mules were first brought in to support logistics in difficult terrain,” Lt Col Panwar said. “After proving their effectiveness, the Army has now operationally validated a weaponised version, which can be deployed in both conventional and counter-insurgency operations, reducing risk to soldiers in high-threat or low-intelligence environments.”
The parade will also see the debut of the mobile drone repair and refurbishment lorry, first showcased earlier this month during Army Day celebrations in Jaipur. Often referred to as “Turner Lorries”, these containerised, truck-mounted facilities enable rapid, on-site maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The newly raised Bhairav Light Commando Battalion and a mixed Ladakh Scouts contingent, both in combat uniform, will also make their debut.
‘Turner Lorries’ to debut
The parade will also see the debut of the mobile drone repair and refurbishment lorry, first showcased earlier this month during Army Day celebrations in Jaipur. Often referred to as “Turner Lorries”, these truck-mounted facilities enable rapid repair of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).