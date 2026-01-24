Muslim girls force Hindu friend to wear burqa in UP's Moradabad, FIR lodged

LUCKNOW: Five Muslim girls had allegedly forced a Hindu student to wear a burqa on the street in Billari town. As per the local sources, the student was surrounded by the girls as she came out of her coaching classes.

One of the girls pulled a burqa out of the bag and made the Hindu student wear it, saying that she would not only look beautiful in it but also that luck would turn in her favour. Reportedly, she was asked to adopt Islam.

The victim and the accused, aged between 16 and 18 years, are Class 12 students studying in the same school. They also attended the same coaching class.

The incident reportedly took place on December 20, but the victim’s brother filed an FIR only on January 22. Police booked an FIR against all five girls and launched an investigation.

The victim belongs to the Chaudhary community. The CCTV footage showing the incident surfaced on Friday.