Muslim girls force Hindu friend to wear burqa in UP's Moradabad, FIR lodged

LUCKNOW: Five Muslim girls had allegedly forced a Hindu student to wear a burqa on the street in Billari town. As per the local sources, the student was surrounded by the girls as she came out of her coaching classes.
One of the girls pulled a burqa out of the bag and made the Hindu student wear it, saying that she would not only look beautiful in it but also that luck would turn in her favour. Reportedly, she was asked to adopt Islam.
The victim and the accused, aged between 16 and 18 years, are Class 12 students studying in the same school. They also attended the same coaching class.
The incident reportedly took place on December 20, but the victim’s brother filed an FIR only on January 22. Police booked an FIR against all five girls and launched an investigation.
The victim belongs to the Chaudhary community. The CCTV footage showing the incident surfaced on Friday.
As per the police complaint given by the victim’s brother, his sister and the five other Muslim girls used to go to the coaching centre in Shahkunj Colony, just 1.5 km from their residence.
"My sister and the Muslim girls were acquaintances since Class 11, and since all stayed in the same neighbourhood, they went to school and coaching centre together," he stated.
He added that the girls attempted to brainwash her sister and repeatedly urged her to adopt Islam, and tried to create an aversion to Hinduism in her mind.
He alleged that the girls mixed something into his sister's food in a restaurant, and thereafter, his sister never listened to advice from the elders.ng, the girl continued attending school and coaching with the same group.
He also alleged that there must be a deeper conspiracy behind this incident. Some Islamic organization is using these students to mislead minor Hindu girls and carry out conversion campaigns. This must be investigated, and action must be taken.”
Meanwhile, the incident sparked outrage among Hindu organisations, which demanded strict action against elements that were acting towards religious conversions in schools.
Reacting to the incident, SP Rural Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that a case was registered based on the complaint under the Religious Conversion Prohibition Act, clause 3 and 5(1).
“The matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken based on evidence,” he said.