On UP Day, PM Modi talks about personal bond with state; Amit Shah urges third term for BJP

In it, the prime minister noted his personal bond with UP and said the state had emerged as an outstanding example where development goes hand in hand with heritage. "I am a Member of Parliament from Kashi, and it is the people of UP who elected me and sent me to the Lok Sabha; therefore, this day becomes even more special for me."

"There is something special in the soil of UP," the prime minister wrote, adding that through its strength and talent, the state has accelerated the nation's development. Modi said he was happy that Uttar Pradesh is becoming "an excellent example of the mantra of development as well as heritage".

Modi underlined the state's spiritual and cultural significance, noting that Uttar Pradesh is home to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and Sarnath, from where Lord Buddha's teachings spread to the world.

Referring to recent milestones, he said, "The consecration and flag hoisting at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the organisation of the Mahakumbh, and the ongoing Magh Mela reflect the cultural strength of Uttar Pradesh."

Noting the state's infrastructural growth, including expressways, airports, industries, and defence corridors, Modi said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as "a reflection of a developing India" and the state's push towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy was gaining pace.

At the event at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, Shah said Uttar Pradesh was the heart and soul of India and was poised to become the engine of a developed nation by the centenary of Independence in 2047. He was joined by Adityanath and other state ministers at the event.

Shah alleged that non-BJP governments had kept the state backwards for decades. The Congress, SP and BSP had turned Uttar Pradesh into a 'BIMARU' state, he claimed.

"With Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state, every possibility of development in UP has been unlocked," Shah said, asserting the BJP government had transformed it into a "breakthrough state".

"Uttar Pradesh is going to become the engine of India's development, the engine of a developed India," he said, adding that there had been a "historic improvement" in law and order, which helped attract investment and accelerate growth.

Shah urged people to rise above caste considerations and reject "dynastic parties" in the 2027 assembly elections.