Over 1.1 million jobs delivered since launch of Rozgar Mela: Hardeep Puri

Puri noted that the recruitment drive spans multiple sectors and ministries, with appointments being made at both central and state-level institutions. According to him, the initiative is designed not only to create jobs but also to improve administrative efficiency by ensuring that sanctioned posts do not remain vacant for long periods.

The Rozgar Mela was launched as part of the government’s broader employment strategy, with regular rounds of appointment letter distribution held in different parts of the country. The minister said the programme demonstrates the government’s focus on transparency, speed and scale in recruitment, while providing young people with opportunities to join public service.

He added that the government would continue to monitor recruitment progress closely to ensure that targets are met and that new recruits are effectively integrated into the workforce.