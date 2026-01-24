Padma Shri awardee Shahabuddin's name removed from voter list; uproar over Gujarat SIR

AHMEDABAD: A political controversy has erupted in Gujarat over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after Form No. 7 was allegedly misused to seek the deletion of the voter ID of Padma Shri awardee and well-known Gujarati comedian Shahabuddin Rathod.

The incident has triggered sharp criticism from the Congress, which has accused authorities of manipulating the SIR process to selectively remove voters’ names.

“Someone has filled Form No. 7 to remove my name from the voter list,” Rathod said, adding that he immediately took the matter up with the administration. “I have spoken to the Mamlatdar about this,” he stated.

According to Rathod, the Mamlatdar assured him that his name would not be deleted merely because someone else submitted a Form No. 7. “Even if someone fills the form in my name, my voter registration cannot be cancelled without proper verification,” Rathod was told.

But the Congress argues that the problem goes far beyond one high-profile name. Across the state, residents claimed that elderly citizens above 60 years of age have documents suggesting that they have applied to cancel their own voter names. The common thread, Congress alleges, is Form No. 7 and the absence of consent.