President Murmu inaugurates ‘Granth Kutir’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase India’s classical languages

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated the Granth Kutir at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a dedicated space that houses a rich collection of manuscripts and books in 11 classical languages of India. These include Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali. The Granth Kutir highlights India’s vast and diverse cultural, philosophical, literary and intellectual heritage.

The Kutir holds a collection of around 2,300 books across these classical languages. On October 3, 2024, the Government of India conferred ‘Classical Language’ status on Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali. Prior to this, six languages already enjoyed classical language status.

The collection spans a wide range of subjects, including epics, philosophy, linguistics, history, governance, science and devotional literature, and also includes the Constitution of India in these languages. Around 50 manuscripts form part of the collection, many of which are handwritten on traditional materials such as palm leaf, paper, bark and cloth.

The Granth Kutir has been developed through collaboration with the Central Government, State Governments, universities, research institutions, cultural organisations and individual donors from across the country. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, along with their affiliated institutions, have supported the initiative. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is providing professional expertise in the management, conservation, documentation and display of manuscripts.