Rajasthan consumer panel halts order for forensic test of Salman Khan’s signatures in misleading ad case

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has stayed a Kota District Consumer Commission order directing a Forensic Science Laboratory examination of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s signatures in a case over alleged misleading pan masala advertisements.

The state commission also issued a notice to the complainant and referred the matter to the Kota Circuit Bench of the State Consumer Commission for further hearing. The order was passed while hearing a revision petition filed by Rajshree Pan Masala.

Advocate Devesh Sharma, appearing for the revision petitioner, informed the commission that advocate Indramohan Singh had filed a complaint before the Kota District Consumer Commission, accusing Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Rajshree Pan Masala, of promoting misleading advertisements. In response to the complaint, a reply along with a power of attorney was submitted on behalf of Salman Khan.

However, the complainant disputed the authenticity of the documents, claiming that the signatures on the reply and power of attorney were not Salman Khan’s. While objections to the maintainability of the complaint were raised by the company, the district commission, instead of deciding on those objections, ordered an FSL examination of the actor’s signatures.

The original complaint, filed about a month ago, alleged that Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador were misleading consumers by advertising products under the name of saffron-infused cardamom and saffron-infused pan masala. The complainant questioned how saffron—priced at around Rs. 4 lakh per kilogram—could be used in a product sold for Rs. 5 per pouch.