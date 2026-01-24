Slogans won't help, seers and Shankaracharyas must take responsibility of cow protection: Baba Ramdev

PANAJI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that merely shouting slogans for 'gau raksha' will not help till seers and Shankaracharyas take responsibility and start rearing cows.

Speaking to reporters after a yoga session in Panaji, Ramdev said any effort to protect cows must be carried out with sincerity and integrity.

'Gau raksha' cannot be achieved merely by organising conferences, raising slogans and engaging in bloodshed in the name of cows, he said.

"Today, Patanjali protects one lakh cows. Let every Shankaracharya also take responsibility for protecting the mother cow. Will cow protection be achieved simply by abusing PM Narendra Modi?" the yoga guru said, without elaborating further.

He further said that PM Modi's dream is for India to become a global destination for health and a destination of Sanatan wisdom.

Ramdev said efforts are being made towards bringing people to Goa for health, wellness, and spiritual tourism.

"People should come here for everything from self-healing to self-realisation. Goa is a beautiful and deeply spiritual place. People should come here for sustainable health," he said.

He announced that Patanjali's largest wellness centre will be built in Goa with the state government's support.