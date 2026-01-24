Steel sector cartelisation under CCI lens

NEW DELHI: India’s largest steel companies—Tata Steel, JSW Steel and state-run SAIL and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)—disclosed their pricing plans to rivals and coordinated production cuts to reduce supplies, according to a confidential antitrust investigation report seen by Reuters.

It was earlier reported that CCI found 28 firms colluded on steel prices, meaning they could face hefty fines.

The investigation report by the Competition Commission of India into the four major companies that has not been made public, shows the ‌commission reviewed dozens of WhatsApp ‌chats, including from groups named “Friends of Steel”, “Tycoons” and “Steel Live Market” that were seized during 2022 industry raids. It analysed pricing changes, sales and production patterns.