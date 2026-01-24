UN committee raises concerns over alleged discrimination against Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has expressed serious concern over the treatment of Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, citing alleged racial discrimination during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, forced evictions, hate speech, and excessive use of force by law-enforcement agencies.
In a letter dated January 19, 2026, addressed to India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, CERD said it regretted the “lack of information” provided by the Indian government in response to an earlier communication sent on May 12, 2025, which sought clarification on alleged rights violations faced by the community in the northeastern state, Maktoob Media reported. The CERD said the response failed to adequately address most of the allegations raised.
Further, the Committee flagged concerns over the exclusion of Bengali-speaking Muslims from the final NRC list due to procedural and administrative shortcomings, difficulties in obtaining documents, and the disproportionate impact of their classification as “non-original inhabitants,” a term it noted lacks clear definition. It also raised concerns over stricter verification standards and the suspension of Foreigners Tribunal proceedings, which allegedly prevented “doubtful voters” from challenging their status.
CERD further cited reports of systematic forced evictions across multiple districts without adequate housing or compensation, disproportionately affecting Bengali-speaking Muslim families. It also raised alarm over increased hate speech and incitement to violence, particularly during the 2024 national elections in Assam, along with allegations of excessive and lethal use of force by police and violent attacks by civilians and organised groups.
The Committee has called on the Centre to take all necessary measures to protect the rights of Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and requested detailed information on steps taken to address these concerns during the presentation of India’s upcoming periodic reports. It reiterated its willingness to continue constructive dialogue to ensure effective implementation of the Convention.