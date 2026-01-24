UN committee raises concerns over alleged discrimination against Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has expressed serious concern over the treatment of Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, citing alleged racial discrimination during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, forced evictions, hate speech, and excessive use of force by law-enforcement agencies.

In a letter dated January 19, 2026, addressed to India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, CERD said it regretted the “lack of information” provided by the Indian government in response to an earlier communication sent on May 12, 2025, which sought clarification on alleged rights violations faced by the community in the northeastern state, Maktoob Media reported. The CERD said the response failed to adequately address most of the allegations raised.

Further, the Committee flagged concerns over the exclusion of Bengali-speaking Muslims from the final NRC list due to procedural and administrative shortcomings, difficulties in obtaining documents, and the disproportionate impact of their classification as “non-original inhabitants,” a term it noted lacks clear definition. It also raised concerns over stricter verification standards and the suspension of Foreigners Tribunal proceedings, which allegedly prevented “doubtful voters” from challenging their status.