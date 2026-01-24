Uniform scandal rocks Uttarakhand, Director of Home Guards and Civil Defence suspended

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the immediate suspension of Deputy Commandant Amitabh Srivastava, Director of Home Guards and Civil Defence, following revelations of a major financial scam linked to the procurement of uniform materials.

The suspension comes amid allegations that the officer was involved in irregularities amounting to approximately Rs two crore during the purchase process for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The Chief Minister’s office has also directed the formation of a joint investigation committee to probe the matter thoroughly.

The scandal surfaced after an internal report sent to the government by the Director General (DG) of Home Guards, Dehradun, highlighted a severe lack of transparency and blatant violation of rules during the tender process.

Sources reveal that officials allegedly colluded with contractors to inflate the cost of goods. Preliminary investigations suggested that items worth Rs one crore were billed at an exorbitant Rs 3 crore.

The massive discrepancy was first flagged by the new DG Home Guards, P.V.K. Prasad, after he noticed a significant gap between market rates and the tender prices set for the 2025-26 procurement cycle, which mirrored the rates from the previous year.

Upon forming an initial inquiry team, quotations gathered from the open market confirmed that essential supplies were being purchased at nearly three times their actual cost.

"The market rate analysis showed that every item was being bought at almost three times the actual price," a source close to the investigation confirmed.