Uniform scandal rocks Uttarakhand, Director of Home Guards and Civil Defence suspended

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the immediate suspension of Deputy Commandant Amitabh Srivastava, Director of Home Guards and Civil Defence, following revelations of a major financial scam linked to the procurement of uniform materials.
The suspension comes amid allegations that the officer was involved in irregularities amounting to approximately Rs two crore during the purchase process for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.
The Chief Minister’s office has also directed the formation of a joint investigation committee to probe the matter thoroughly.
The scandal surfaced after an internal report sent to the government by the Director General (DG) of Home Guards, Dehradun, highlighted a severe lack of transparency and blatant violation of rules during the tender process.
Sources reveal that officials allegedly colluded with contractors to inflate the cost of goods. Preliminary investigations suggested that items worth Rs one crore were billed at an exorbitant Rs 3 crore.
The massive discrepancy was first flagged by the new DG Home Guards, P.V.K. Prasad, after he noticed a significant gap between market rates and the tender prices set for the 2025-26 procurement cycle, which mirrored the rates from the previous year.
Upon forming an initial inquiry team, quotations gathered from the open market confirmed that essential supplies were being purchased at nearly three times their actual cost.
"The market rate analysis showed that every item was being bought at almost three times the actual price," a source close to the investigation confirmed.
DG Prasad promptly cancelled the new tender and submitted a report recommending that a case be registered against the accused Deputy Commandant, demanding recovery of Rs 2 crore, and his dismissal from service.
Chief Minister Dhami issued a stern warning following the suspension order.
"The state government is operating under a strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption," CM Dhami stated emphatically.
"No irregularity or corrupt practice at any level will be tolerated. We will ensure the strictest possible action is taken against any officer or employee found guilty."
The report indicated that Deputy Commandant Amitabh Srivastava, in collaboration with contractors, orchestrated the procurement at prices far exceeding market value.
Following the exposure of the scam, the DG had already halted all uniform purchases within the department pending investigation. The suspension order formalises action against Srivastava.
Specific examples of the alleged overpricing:
A baton, valued at Rs 130, was reportedly billed at Rs 375
Shoes priced at Rs 500 were shown as costing Rs 1500
A pair of trousers and a shirt costing Rs 1,200 were allegedly procured for Rs 3,000
Jackets valued at ₹500 were purchased for Rs 1,580