Zubeen Garg’s family writes to PM Modi, seeks speedy trial

GUWAHATI: The family of Zubeen Garg on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the constitution of a special court for speedy trial of the case related to the music icon’s death.
Garg (52) died while swimming near the Lazarus Island in Singapore on September 19 last year. The Assam Special Investigation Team (SIT) last month filed the chargesheet in the court, slapping the charge of murder against four of the seven arrested accused.
In a letter, signed by Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, sister Palmee Borthakur and uncle Manoj Borthakur, and addressed to Modi, the family said the singer’s sudden and untimely demise left behind not merely a grieving family, but millions of people seeking clarity and lawful action in the case.
They mentioned that authorities in Singapore initiated proceedings suo motu, followed by their filing of an FIR with the CID of Assam Police and the state government’s constitution of the SIT.
They further mentioned that the SIT filed the chargesheet in due course and a detailed statement was placed before the coroner’s court in Singapore, seeking factual clarity regarding the sequence of events, safety measures, human decisions, and emergency response surrounding Garg’s death.
“The family has remained in continuous engagement with authorities in both jurisdictions. There has been no inaction, hesitation, or dilution in our pursuit of truth,” the letter read.
They sought the Central government’s intervention in the constitution of a special court in India to ensure focused adjudication, public confidence, and avoidance of procedural delay in the case arising from the chargesheet filed by police.
They sought the appointment of more public prosecutors, if required, to assist the existing five-member team appointed by the Assam government, so that the case is conducted with the highest professional competence and seriousness it warrants and in order to expedite the process.
They further requested Modi for the fast-tracking of trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures, so that justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time. They also sought active diplomatic and legal engagement with Singapore to monitor proceedings in that country.