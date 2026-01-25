'All Congress people have done something wrong,' says Himanta on Baghel sleaze video case

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the reemergence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name in a case regarding the alleged circulation of a sleaze video was "not surprising since all Congress people have done something wrong".

"For a senior politician like him, it is a setback," Sarma said, when reporters asked him for a reaction to a special CBI court reversing a magisterial court order that had discharged Baghel from a case regarding the alleged circulation of a sleaze video purportedly depicting former minister Rajesh Munat in 2017.

"When the sleaze video emerged, Baghel was the chief minister. The magistrate's court had given him some relief. But the special CBI court reversed it yesterday and he will now have to face trial," Sarma said.

The BJP leader, who was an influential Congress minister before joining the saffron party in 2015, maintained that he was not much aware of this case except for what he read in newspapers.

Sarma claimed that the Mahadev betting app case was a bigger issue in Chhattisgarh, in which Baghel has been named in a CBI charge-sheet.

"But there is nothing to be surprised as all Congress people have done something wrong," he added.