Avalanche risk spikes in Uttarakhand, authorities on high alert

DEHRADUN: Authorities in Uttarakhand have issued heightened avalanche warnings for several high-altitude districts following alerts from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE).

The warnings underscore unstable snow conditions, prompting disaster management teams across the affected regions to mobilise resources.

The Defence Geospatial Information Research Establishment (DGRE) released a specific bulletin indicating varied threat levels across the Himalayan state.

In Chamoli district, areas above 3,000 meters face a Level-Three (Orange) avalanche warning, signalling a high risk of dangerous slides. Meanwhile, regions above 2,800 meters in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts have been placed under a Level-Two (Yellow) warning, indicating moderate danger.

"The DGRE assessment suggests that snow conditions in these zones are partially unstable, and the possibility of natural avalanches in certain locations cannot be ruled out," an official source confirmed.

In response to the weather forecast and the DGRE alert, district administrations, particularly in Chamoli, have placed relevant State Disaster Management Department wings on high alert for potential medium-sized avalanches.