Avalanche risk spikes in Uttarakhand, authorities on high alert

DEHRADUN: Authorities in Uttarakhand have issued heightened avalanche warnings for several high-altitude districts following alerts from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE).
The warnings underscore unstable snow conditions, prompting disaster management teams across the affected regions to mobilise resources.
The Defence Geospatial Information Research Establishment (DGRE) released a specific bulletin indicating varied threat levels across the Himalayan state.
In Chamoli district, areas above 3,000 meters face a Level-Three (Orange) avalanche warning, signalling a high risk of dangerous slides. Meanwhile, regions above 2,800 meters in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts have been placed under a Level-Two (Yellow) warning, indicating moderate danger.
"The DGRE assessment suggests that snow conditions in these zones are partially unstable, and the possibility of natural avalanches in certain locations cannot be ruled out," an official source confirmed.
In response to the weather forecast and the DGRE alert, district administrations, particularly in Chamoli, have placed relevant State Disaster Management Department wings on high alert for potential medium-sized avalanches.
District magistrates have been strictly instructed to regulate non-essential movement in sensitive high-altitude areas. Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, emphasised the urgent need for caution.
"We appeal to all travellers, trekkers, shepherds, and residents traversing the mountainous regions to remain extremely vigilant," Secretary Suman told TNIE.
Tourists have been specifically advised to avoid avalanche-prone zones and exercise maximum precaution given the current weather patterns. The alerts come as adverse weather continues to impact connectivity across the state.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, snowfall has led to the closure of six national highways and a total of 66 roads across Uttarakhand.
The Meteorological Centre forecasts continued light rain and snowfall across parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, especially above 2,800 meters, through January 29. Residents and travellers are urged to monitor local advisories closely. Significant disruptions are reported on key routes:
• The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway remains closed beyond Hanuman Chatti in Chamoli district.
• In the same district, the Gopeshwar-Mandal-Chopta and Joshimath-Malari-Neeti highways are also shut due to heavy snow.
• In Uttarkashi, the Rishikesh-Yamunotri Highway is blocked from Raditop to Orchhaband, and the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway is closed beyond Gangnani.
• The Chamba-Dhanolti-Suakholi Highway in Tehri district is also currently impassable, though efforts to clear the snow are underway.