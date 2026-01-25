Fresh snowfall in kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains shut

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed for the third day on Sunday as parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall, officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on the 270-kilometre highway since Friday when heavy snowfall forced closure of the road.

"The highway is still closed as snow clearance operations are going on. The restoration might take some time as fresh snowfall is going on around the highway in Kulgam district," a senior official of traffic police said.

Srinagar city also received light snowfall in the early hours of the day.

However, flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport have not been affected by inclement weather as three flights have already arrived.

"The flight operations at Srinagar airport are going on normally," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.