Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby; police suspect gang war

CHANDIGARH: A 28-year-old Indian-origin Punjabi man was shot dead in Canada's Burnaby.
The Canadian Police suspect that it may be linked to a gang war.
The deceased has been identified as Dilraj Singh Gill of Vancouver, who was known to police. In a statement, Burnaby Police said that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Burnaby following a shooting that has left one person deceased.
"On January 22, 2026, just before 5:30 pm, Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 3700 block of Canada Way. When police arrived on the scene, they located a male victim. Despite life-saving efforts, the man did not survive,’’ the statement read.
"Shortly after, officers located a vehicle on fire in the 5000 block of Buxton Street. Investigators are working to determine whether there may be any links to the shooting. While the investigation is still in its early stages, it’s believed the shooting may have been a targeted incident. Police do not believe there is any further risk to the public. Officers will remain in the area gathering evidence as the investigation continues."
In a statement, police said Gill was known to police and the shooting appears to have a nexus to the BC Gang conflict.
The statement quoted Sergeant Freda Fong,"Investigators have confirmed that the vehicle located burning in the 5000 block of Buxton Street is connected to the homicide, and police are actively working to collect more information about the vehicle. Homicide investigators are working closely with the Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to collect evidence and advance the investigation.’’
The statement added that a shooting in a public place is extremely troubling, not only for the police but for the entire community.
Information from witnesses and those in the area will be crucial in ensuring this investigation advances and to hold those responsible, accountable, it added.