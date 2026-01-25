IndiGo cancels flights from India to four international destinations amid Iran-US tensions

NEW DELHI: In light of escalating Iran-US tensions, Indigo has announced the cancellation of its flights from Indian cities to Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Baku (Azerbaijan) and their return legs from Jan 26 upto Jan 28.

Indigo flies from Delhi to Tbilisi, Tashkent and Baku and from Mumbai to Almaty.

A statement from the airline on X said,

"We remain vigilant to developments in the region around Iran and are proactively reviewing flight operations, with safety being our highest priority.

In view of the prevailing situation and after careful assessment, IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on 26, 27 and 28 January 2026 to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku have been cancelled."