Mark Tully, a beloved voice in Indian journalism passes away at 90

Sir William Mark Tully, KBE (24 October 1935 – 25 January 2026), one of the most influential and trusted voices in Indian journalism, passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. He was 90 and had been ailing for some time. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket a week ago.

Born in Tollygunge, Calcutta (now Kolkata), to affluent British parents in 1935, Tully spent his early childhood in India at a time when colonial social codes discouraged interaction with Indians. Ironically, what was denied to him as a child became the defining pursuit of his life. Over the next six decades, Tully immersed himself in India—walking its streets, listening to its people, and chronicling its contradictions with empathy and restraint.

He studied at a boarding school in Darjeeling before being sent to England for higher education at Marlborough College and later Trinity Hall, Cambridge. In later years, Tully often spoke of how deeply he missed India during that period. Recalling his early days in England after being selected for a knighthood in 2001, he described the country as “a very miserable place… dark and drab, without the bright skies of India.”

After Cambridge, Tully briefly considered the priesthood and enrolled at Lincoln Theological College. But the discipline of seminary life did not suit his temperament. In a 2020 interview with The UNESCO Courier, he described himself as “rather rebellious,” admitting that his time at the seminary lasted barely two terms. The BBC once noted, with characteristic candour, that the young Tully drank heavily and lived exuberantly—traits that contrasted sharply with the vocation he had briefly pursued.