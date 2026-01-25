National Voters' Day: Voting embodies citizens’ faith in democratic process, says President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Noting that voting is not merely a political expression, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said it embodies citizens’ faith in the democratic process and gives tangible shape to the Constitution’s ideals of equality and justice.

Addressing the National Voters’ Day celebrations, which mark the establishment of the Election Commission of India in 1950, the President also underlined that the right to vote is not only a hard-won entitlement, but also a responsibility that must be actively exercised by every eligible citizen.

President Murmu noted that while universal adult suffrage is a cornerstone of Indian democracy, its true strength lies in informed and conscientious participation by citizens of the country.

She urged citizens to cast their votes with a sense of constitutional duty, guided by reason and conscience rather than by “temptation, ignorance, misinformation, propaganda, or prejudice.”

Such mindful participation, she said, would further strengthen India’s electoral system and deepen democratic values.

Highlighting the scale and spirit of Indian democracy, the President observed that its robustness is reflected not only in numbers with over 95 crore voters, but also in the depth of democratic commitment among its people.