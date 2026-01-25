Punjab, Haryana CMs to hold bilateral meeting on Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue on January 27

CHANDIGARH: Before the next date of hearing on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, slated for April, Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Bhagwant Mann and Nayab Singh Saini, respectively, will meet on January 27.

In November last year, a letter was written by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, to both the Chief Ministers to hold a bilateral meeting to arrive at an amicable solution.

Sources said that Patil's letter indicated that the meeting would not be chaired by him, and the outcome of the discussions should be sent to the ministry to place it before the Supreme Court on the next date of the hearing.

The meeting will be held at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh.

Senior officers of both governments are also expected to be part of the meeting. The last meeting between the two CMs was held in August in New Delhi, and was chaired by the Union minister.

The Haryana Government has taken the initiative and written to the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, inviting him for talks, which have been accepted.