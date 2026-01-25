Republic Day eve: MHA announces police medals; J&K Police lead with 33 gallantry awards

NEW DELHI: On the eve of this year’s Republic Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday announced and released the list of 982 recipients of Gallantry and service medals belonging to Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence and correctional service.

These awards include Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service. This year, a total of 982 medals will be conferred, comprising 125 Gallantry Medals, 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service.

According to the MHA’s official statement, in the Police category, 121 officers and personnel and four for the Fire Service category have been selected for the Gallantry Medal, in the category of the Presidents Medal for Distinguished Service 89 will be given in the Police category, five in fire service, three in civil defence & Home Guard and four in correctional service categories.

Out of 756 Medal for Meritorious Service, 664 have been awarded to Police Service, 34 to Fire Service, 33 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 25 to correctional Service, it said.

The senior most Police officer in the rank of Director General, who received the Gallantry award, belongs to Bihar. As senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and the state’s DG STF, Kundan Krishnan, along with two of his juniors in the rank of Sub-Inspector (Arjun Lal) and Constable (Jitendra Singh) are the recipients of the medal.