RJD under control of ‘infiltrators and conspirators’, alleges Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya

PATNA: Hours before the RJD’s national executive meeting on Sunday, party president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya alleged that control of the Rashtriya Janata Dal has slipped into the hands of “infiltrators and conspirators whose sole objective is to destroy Laluvad”.

Without naming anyone in her post on X, Acharya said those responsible for the party’s leadership should introspect rather than avoid questions or create confusion.

“Today, the real command of the party, known for fighting for the rights of the downtrodden, lies in the hands of infiltrators and conspirators sent by opponents. Their sole objective is to destroy ‘Laluvad’. Such people seem to have succeeded to a great extent in their dirty motives,” she claimed.

Acharya, a doctor by qualification who chose to become a homemaker and settled in Singapore with her husband, made the remarks hours before the RJD’s national executive meeting in Patna.

“They misbehave with those who speak for ‘Laluism’ and the party’s interests. They indulge in rude behaviour towards people who think about the betterment of the party. If ‘he’ maintains silence, then the charge and accusation of complicity with the gang plotting against the party and ‘Laluvad’ stands automatically proven,” she wrote.