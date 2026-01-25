RJD under control of ‘infiltrators and conspirators’, alleges Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya

PATNA: Hours before the RJD’s national executive meeting on Sunday, party president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya alleged that control of the Rashtriya Janata Dal has slipped into the hands of “infiltrators and conspirators whose sole objective is to destroy Laluvad”.
Without naming anyone in her post on X, Acharya said those responsible for the party’s leadership should introspect rather than avoid questions or create confusion.
“Today, the real command of the party, known for fighting for the rights of the downtrodden, lies in the hands of infiltrators and conspirators sent by opponents. Their sole objective is to destroy ‘Laluvad’. Such people seem to have succeeded to a great extent in their dirty motives,” she claimed.
Acharya, a doctor by qualification who chose to become a homemaker and settled in Singapore with her husband, made the remarks hours before the RJD’s national executive meeting in Patna.
“They misbehave with those who speak for ‘Laluism’ and the party’s interests. They indulge in rude behaviour towards people who think about the betterment of the party. If ‘he’ maintains silence, then the charge and accusation of complicity with the gang plotting against the party and ‘Laluvad’ stands automatically proven,” she wrote.
Earlier too, Acharya had raised questions about the RJD’s current leadership.
“Anyone who selflessly struggles for the party founded by Lalu ji, and who proudly carries forward his political legacy and ideology, will definitely question those responsible for the party’s sorry state of affairs,” she said, adding that such people would raise their voice against the “dubious roles” of those involved, regardless of the consequences.
After the RJD suffered a drubbing in the Bihar Assembly elections last year, Acharya had announced that she was “quitting politics” and severing ties with her family.
“I am quitting politics, and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I am taking all the blame,” she wrote in a post in November last year.
Sanjay Yadav is an RJD Rajya Sabha MP and one of the closest aides of Tejashwi Yadav, son and heir apparent of the party supremo. Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Acharya, who had drawn national attention for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Saran.
There was speculation that she was unhappy over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the Assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi Yadav.
The RJD’s seat tally fell sharply to 24 from 75 in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.