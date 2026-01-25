Snowstorm brings Manali to standstill; tourists stranded overnight, patient dies in ambulance

CHANDIGARH: Heavy snowfall has brought the hill-station of Manali in Himachal Pradesh to a standstill. The snowstorm made the Republic Day long weekend recluse an inconvenient adventure for many.

Power and water supply was interrupted in several areas due to the snowfall. All educational institutions were closed yesterday in the Banjar and Manali sub-divisions.

Sources said that more than 600 tourists were stranded along the 15-km-long Patlikul-Manali stretch. Many tourists reportedly spent the night inside their vehicles due to the road blockages.

Congestion was reported at multiple places including the police station area, Volvo stand, Rangri, Tibetan School, Aloo Ground and 17 Mile.

Snowfall exceeded two feet in height at many places, turning roads into icy traps and making vehicular movement nearly impossible. Vehicles skidded uncontrollably on the slippery roads, leading to minor collisions and damage as vehicles piled up across narrow stretches.

The district administration deplyped relief teams to assist stranded tourists, distributing food and drinking water at vulnerable points.

In this traffic congestion and disruption, an ambulance carrying a heart patient was stuck near Rangri for nearly four hours yesterday as the patient was being referred from Manali to Mandi. The patient died due to delayed medical assistance.

Relief operations were intensified on Sunday morning. Snow was cleared from the national highways. The left-bank road and most internal roads within Manali town were also restored for vehicular movement.

It is expected that the traffic movement will normalise soon, allowing stranded tourists to move ahead safely.