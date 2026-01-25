Speeding car runs over two men having breakfast at food cart in Udaipur

UDAIPUR: Two men were killed on the spot after a speeding car rammed into a roadside food cart and ran them over in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Sunday morning, police said.
The incident occurred near the Bank of Baroda in the Ambamata area when the two men were standing at the cart having breakfast. According to police, the car first hit the food cart and then struck the men before overturning. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Majid and Mohammad Imran, both tailors and residents of Chhipa Colony.
Following the incident, angry locals staged a protest and blocked the road, leading to traffic disruption in the area. Police reached the spot, dispersed the crowd and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
A search has been launched to trace the absconding driver, and further investigation is underway, police added.