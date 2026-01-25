Speeding car runs over two men having breakfast at food cart in Udaipur

UDAIPUR: Two men were killed on the spot after a speeding car rammed into a roadside food cart and ran them over in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near the Bank of Baroda in the Ambamata area when the two men were standing at the cart having breakfast. According to police, the car first hit the food cart and then struck the men before overturning. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.