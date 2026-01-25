Suspecting mother of having indulged in witchcraft, culprits kill her seven-year-old boy in Jharkhand

According to the police, Raghu Munda, a resident of Bimdih village under Laandup Panchayat, suspected that his grandson, who died a few days ago due to illness, was killed through black magic practised by Laxman Munda’s wife.

Driven by this superstition and a desire for revenge, Raghu Munda, along with Jagarnath Munda, targeted Laxman Munda's seven-year-old son, Vishnu Munda.

“The two accused lured the child away on the pretext of giving him chocolate and then brutally murdered him by repeatedly striking him with the handle of a hoe,” said the police official.

After the child's body was found, a case was registered at the Maranghada police station based on the statement of the father, Laxman Munda.