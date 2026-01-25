Tension erupts in Kolkata as TMC, BJP supporters clash ahead of Assembly polls

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed in the southwestern part of Kolkata on Sunday evening after supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP clashed at the Sakherbazar area under the Thakurpukur police station, just a few months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

A huge contingent of police was deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control.

Violence first erupted when a group of Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly attacked a makeshift dais where Biplab Deb, former Chief Minister of Tripura and election observer in poll-bound West Bengal, was scheduled to address a meeting in the evening.

Supporters of both parties were involved in a heated exchange of words over the saffron camp’s programme, which later escalated into clashes.

The situation turned violent after ruling party supporters allegedly set fire to the dais to prevent BJP workers from organising the meeting. Firefighting engines were pressed into service to douse the fire within half an hour late in the evening.

BJP supporters alleged that Trinamool Congress activists ignited the violence without any provocation while BJP workers were erecting the stage with party flags and banners.

In retaliation, violent BJP workers allegedly attacked the nearby party office of Trinamool Congress councillor Sudip Polley and damaged furniture there.

Local Trinamool Congress MLAs Ratna Chatterjee and Debashish Kumar rushed to the spot and visited their party office.

The situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police force led by senior officials of the Kolkata Police. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

Police remained silent without taking prompt action at the spot even as Trinamool Congress supporters attacked the stage while the former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader was addressing the programme, BJP leader Debjit Sarkar alleged.

One fire tender was pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, an official said.

“The Trinamool Congress will make its stance harder the more they resort to such tactics,” Ratna told reporters after visiting the spot.