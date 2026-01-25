Two Christian families allegedly assaulted over religious conversion in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

RAIPUR: Two families who were converted to Christianity were allegedly beaten and asked to leave their hamlet in Maoist-affected Narayanpur district in south Bastar.

Iknar, about 70 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters, lacked basic amenities like healthcare, education or roads for decades.

Religious conversion is a thorny subject in the state and for the ruling BJP.

There are 18 houses in the Iknar village in Abujhmarh and two families among them had converted to Christianity five years ago, having renounced their traditional deities and local rituals.

The villagers claimed that the converted families had opposed the traditional customs and religious ceremonies. The tension escalated when some locals tried discussing the issue with the families to amicably resolve the persisting issue of conversions.

The converted members alleged that they were thrashed, their belongings thrown out of their houses, stored ration and important documents burnt.