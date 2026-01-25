Uttarakhand MPs divert Rs 1.28 crore of constituency funds to other states, RTI reveals

GUWAHATI: A startling revelation under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has exposed that several MPs from Uttarakhand are allocating significant portions of their Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to projects in neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, even as remote areas within Uttarakhand continue to grapple with severe infrastructure deficits, including basic amenities like clean water.

Documents obtained via RTI show that MPs have sanctioned approximately Rs 1.28 crore for works such as installing tube wells, constructing community halls, and improving drainage systems in other states.

This practice has ignited sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which accuses the ruling party of prioritising sectarian politics over regional development.

The data highlights that Tehri Garhwal MP, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, leads the list in allocating funds outside the state. She has reportedly focused substantial aid on the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, sanctioning a total of Rs 1 crore for the financial year 2024–25 for projects including footpaths, pedestrian ways, and drinking water schemes.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal also appears on the list, having allocated Rs 25 lakh for school, college, and community building projects in Haryana.

Even funds sanctioned years ago continue to be utilised elsewhere. Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay’s allocation from his 2010–2016 tenure, sanctioned as late as December 10, 2025, saw Rs 3 lakh approved for drainage and road works in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Almora MP Ajay Tamta also directed funds toward a neighboring district, approving Rs 5 lakh for constructing rooms and halls in schools and colleges in Nainital, despite the broader state needs.

This ability to spend CDF outside the constituency stems from recent amendments to the guidelines. A letter from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation dated August 13, 2024, revised the rules, now allowing MPs to recommend development works anywhere in the country, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh per financial year.

Defending the expenditure, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah stated that the people of Uttarakhand reside across the nation.