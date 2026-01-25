West Bengal minister Sashi Panja alleges 'sheer harassment' after facing SIR hearing

KOLKATA: West Bengal Industries minister Sashi Panja, who also holds the Women and Child Welfare portfolio in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, on Sunday alleged that she was harassed during the hearing of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.

Sashi was served a notice by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to appear at the SIR hearing centre at Keshab Academy in North Kolkata today, as she allegedly did not fill out the enumeration form and did not provide proper details as per the guidelines of the Commission.

After coming out of the hearing centre, she told the media, “We are a four-member family, my husband, two daughters and me. But the Commission called only me for the hearing. The notice served by the Commission claimed that I did not fill out the form properly, giving details of my relatives. It has also expressed doubt whether I am a legal voter. That’s why I have been asked to face the hearing process.”

“My name was figured in the voters’ list of 2002, SIR, and despite that, they served me the notice. I have shown my Aadhaar card to them as a document in the hearing, but they wanted to know whether I have any other documents out of the 11 required for the SIR exercise. This is sheer harassment,” the senior minister in the Trinamool Congress government said.