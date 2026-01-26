After Pahalgam attack, global terror groups intensify online jihad campaigns: Agencies

NEW DELHI: Global terror groups including the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and Hamas, are increasingly using popular social media and messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp to spread propaganda and structured training material as part of an evolving strategy of digital jihad, intelligence agencies have warned.

Intelligence and security agencies have flagged this growing trend in reports submitted to the government, highlighting a sharp surge in online extremist activity in recent months.

According to sources familiar with the findings, agencies have noted an alarming nearly 50 per cent rise in online and social media content aimed at radicalising, recruiting and training sympathisers. This escalation has been particularly noticeable in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, indicating that terror outfits are quick to exploit major incidents to intensify their outreach and influence vulnerable audiences.

Officials said that these groups are rapidly shifting their operational focus to the digital domain, recognising its potential to expand networks, amplify propaganda narratives and provide step-by-step guidance to prospective recruits on operational tactics.

Encrypted communication platforms, coupled with VPN-enabled services, are being increasingly exploited to evade surveillance and complicate detection, attribution and disruption by law enforcement agencies worldwide.

“These applications, when used in combination with the Virtual Protocol Networks (VPNs,) make monitoring and tracking extremely challenging for global law enforcement,” a source noted, adding that several European security agencies have also reported a rise in the misuse of online platforms for extremist activities. The anonymity and ease of access offered by such technologies have made them an attractive tool for terror networks seeking to operate across borders.

In light of these developments, agencies have recommended stronger coordination between governments, law enforcement bodies and technology companies. Their reports suggest proactive measures such as identifying, flagging, blocking and continuously monitoring suspicious online content, along with the swift removal of material that promotes violence or aids recruitment. The emphasis, sources said, is on preventing further radicalisation and dismantling digital ecosystems that support terror operations.