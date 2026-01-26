Ahmedabad Diary: Congress infighting turns into big social war

228 ‘living’ voters’ plaint against BJP corporator

A political storm has erupted in Gujarat’s Surat after 228 residents of Salabatpura filed a written complaint at the police station, accusing a BJP corporator of Ward No. 25 of attempting to “erase living voters” from the electoral roll. The controversy follows the release of the SIR draft voter list, which Congress claims is being manipulated to cancel names. Locals allege Form No. 7 was misused to declare alive voters as “dead,” particularly in Congress-dominated areas. In Limbayat alone, 31,000 Form 7 applications have surfaced, triggering demands for legal action and an FIR against BJP corporator.

Congress infighting turns into big social war

A simmering rift within the Gujarat Congress has spilled onto the social battlefield, threatening to upset caste equations ahead of local body polls. What began as a dispute over the Patan District SC Morcha president has escalated into a sharp Dalit–Patidar face-off, with MLA Jignesh Mevani and Patidar leader Kiritbhai Patel at the centre. Mevani’s controversial remark on Patel’s protest has angered the Patidar community, prompting leaders Varun Patel and Dinesh Bambhania to enter the fray. With tempers rising, the Congress high command faces mounting pressure to contain damage before it turns electorally costly in North Gujarat.

Top IAS officers moved, more transfers likely

In a big shake-up, the Gujarat government has reshuffled three senior IAS officers, signalling fresh administrative recalibration. Shalini Agarwal (2005 batch) has been moved from Surat Municipal Corporation to Gandhinagar as MD, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, along with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, ending IAS Jenu Devan’s additional charge. M Nagarajan (2009 batch) has been shifted from Ahmedabad to Surat as the new Municipal Commissioner, relinquishing his additional urban development responsibilities. Meanwhile, Dr Rajendra Kumar (2004 batch) has been appointed VCMD of GSRTC.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

