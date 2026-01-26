BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for not wearing 'Gamosa' at Rashtrapati Bhavan's At-Home; says he 'insulted' Northeast

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insulted the country's Northeast and also showed disregard for President Droupadi Murmu by not wearing an Assamese 'Gamosa' of the region given to all the guests during the 'At-Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The development took place after a section of the media claimed that all guests except Gandhi wore the Gamosa, a scarf, presented to them at the event.

Citing certain media reports, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X, "Shameful! Rahul Gandhi has insulted the north east and also disrespected our very hon'ble President."

This comes on a day the Congress accused the NDA government of insulting the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively, by seating them in the third row during the Republic Day parade event at Kartavya Path.

Sharing pictures of their leaders seated in the back rows during the ceremony, several Congress leaders raised questions over the "protocol mess-up" and propriety.