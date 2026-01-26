BJP veteran V K Malhotra given Padma Bhushan

NEW DELHI: Late BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra and three other personalities from Delhi were selected for the prestigious Padma awards on the eve of the Republic Day.

Malhotra got the Padma Bhushan, highest for any personality in the city, posthumously in the “public affairs” category. Besides, three other public figures got the awards, all of them in the Padma Shri. They include former JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar in the “literature and education” category, R V S Mani for “civil services”, and Prof R Sreedher for radio broadcasting.

Malhotra had a long active career in politics, that included the post of chief executive councillor of Delhi’s Metropolitan Council, which was the chief minister equivalent in 1967, and president of Janata Party, Delhi, in 1977. He was also the Delhi president of the BJP from 1980 to 1984. In the 45-year-long career, he was elected to Parliament five times and went to the Assembly twice.