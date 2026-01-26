Congress questions Modi govt's intentions on caste census, seeks dialogue

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday said one of the questions in the houselisting and housing census raises serious questions on the government's true intentions for the caste census and demanded it hold talks with political parties, states and civil society organisations before finalising the details of the caste enumeration exercise.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said phase one of the much-delayed Census 2027 is scheduled to be conducted during April-September 2026.

"This is the Houselisting and Housing Census. Phase 2 of Census 2027 -- the population enumeration -- is scheduled for September 2026 in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and the snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir. In all other parts of the country, it will take place in February 2027," Ramesh said.

"On April 30, 2025, the (Narendra) Modi government did a complete U-turn and suddenly announced that caste enumeration would be included in Census 2027," he said in a post on X.