Congress terms Ahmed, Alvi ‘new batch of betrayers pleasing new masters’

NEW DELHI: Terming the dissenting leaders as “new batch of betrayers”, the Congress on Sunday said that the attacks on the leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, are meant to please their new political masters.

In a sharp response to criticisms, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “At a time when the Congress needed unity, voices like Shakeel Ahmed and Ex-BSP’s Rashid Alvi who joined the “New Batch of Betrayers” have chosen to attack the very leader who walked 4,000+ km to defeat hate and spread love, and 6,000 km through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reconnect India with justice and dignity. Let’s be clear: These attacks are not about ideology or concern. They are about TV time, relevance, and pleasing new masters,” he said.