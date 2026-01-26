Congress terms Ahmed, Alvi ‘new batch of betrayers pleasing new masters’

NEW DELHI: Terming the dissenting leaders as “new batch of betrayers”, the Congress on Sunday said that the attacks on the leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, are meant to please their new political masters.
In a sharp response to criticisms, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “At a time when the Congress needed unity, voices like Shakeel Ahmed and Ex-BSP’s Rashid Alvi who joined the “New Batch of Betrayers” have chosen to attack the very leader who walked 4,000+ km to defeat hate and spread love, and 6,000 km through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reconnect India with justice and dignity. Let’s be clear: These attacks are not about ideology or concern. They are about TV time, relevance, and pleasing new masters,” he said.
Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed sparked a row on Saturday, alleging that there’s “no internal democracy” in Congress and Rahul Gandhi wants to ‘throw out’ the senior leadership of the party.
In a similar vein, Congress leader Rashid Alvi raised concerns over the internal functioning of the party, saying that the lack of an effective platform for dialogue and limited access to top leadership has created a serious communication gap. Speaking to the media, Alvi noted that Muslim leaders’ exit was not driven by the lure of power, unlike several others who left to join BJP.