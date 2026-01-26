Farmers take out tractor marches across Punjab; press for repeal of Electricity Bill among other demands

CHANDIGARH: Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday took out tractor marches at several places across Punjab to press for their demands, including the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The tractor marches were held across the state by the farmers demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Seeds Bill 2025, the repeal of labour codes, the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops.

The SKM had given a call for the tractor marches on Republic Day, the same day when thousands of farmers protesting against the now-repealed farm laws had stormed the Red Fort in New Delhi in 2021, with many breaching barricades and clashing with police.

Speaking to TNIE, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, chief of BKU (Lakhowal group), claimed that tractor marches were taken out at more than 100 locations across the state. He said he was leading a march in Samrala near Ludhiana.

"In every district the marches were taken out in around four to five towns and farmers took active part. These marches were held for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm. The meeting of SKM has been called at Ludhiana on January 30 to discuss the future course of action.’’

Prem Singh Bhangu, president of the All India Kisan Federation, said the unions were opposing the privatisation and centralisation policies pursued by the Union government, which he claimed would severely affect the agriculture sector and the federal structure of the country.

“This is in line with the proposed free trade agreement with the US, which the central government is keen to execute by completely opening up the agriculture sector for corporates,” Bhangu alleged.

While in Hoshiarpur, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfolded the tri-colour, the members of the Doaba Kisan Committee took out a tractor march in the nearby town of Mukerian.