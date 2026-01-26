Farmers take out tractor marches across Punjab; press for repeal of Electricity Bill among other demands

CHANDIGARH: Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday took out tractor marches at several places across Punjab to press for their demands, including the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The tractor marches were held across the state by the farmers demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Seeds Bill 2025, the repeal of labour codes, the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops.
The SKM had given a call for the tractor marches on Republic Day, the same day when thousands of farmers protesting against the now-repealed farm laws had stormed the Red Fort in New Delhi in 2021, with many breaching barricades and clashing with police.
Speaking to TNIE, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, chief of BKU (Lakhowal group), claimed that tractor marches were taken out at more than 100 locations across the state. He said he was leading a march in Samrala near Ludhiana.
"In every district the marches were taken out in around four to five towns and farmers took active part. These marches were held for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm. The meeting of SKM has been called at Ludhiana on January 30 to discuss the future course of action.’’
Prem Singh Bhangu, president of the All India Kisan Federation, said the unions were opposing the privatisation and centralisation policies pursued by the Union government, which he claimed would severely affect the agriculture sector and the federal structure of the country.
“This is in line with the proposed free trade agreement with the US, which the central government is keen to execute by completely opening up the agriculture sector for corporates,” Bhangu alleged.
While in Hoshiarpur, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfolded the tri-colour, the members of the Doaba Kisan Committee took out a tractor march in the nearby town of Mukerian.
It started from the Grain Market at Bhangala and passed through Bhangala Chungi, Mata Rani Chowk, Sugar Mill, and the SDM office before returning to the starting point.
While at another near by town of Dasuya, farmers on tractors marched through Verka Chowk, SDM Chowk, Grain Market, Chungi Chowk, and Balagan Chowk, before culminating near the Basra Hospital on Miani road, while at Garhdiwala, farmers marched through the bus stand and Sarhala Morh to the Guru Aasra Ghar at Bahga village.
A similar march was taken out at Tanda, another town in Hoshiarpur district, where farmers riding more than 60 tractors marched under the leadership of Doaba Kisan Committee president Jangveer Singh Chauhan.
Addressing farmers, Chauhan slammed the Centre for its "anti-farmer" decisions, accusing it of promoting privatisation of cooperative institutions. He also warned against the overpricing of fertilisers, demanding strict action against erring dealers.
Meanwhile, the Ladhowal toll plaza was made free for commuters today by the farmers over incomplete work on strengthening the embankment at Sasrali Colony and other villages affected by recent floods, as well as the poor condition of Rahon Road in Ludhiana.
The farmer unions have warned that if the administration does not meet their demands, the toll plaza will remain free indefinitely.
Dilbag Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Punjab said that farmers and villagers have been protesting for a long time and had submitted a memorandum of demands to the district administration But despite this, the construction of the Dhussi embankment in Sasrali has not started, prompting frustration among locals.