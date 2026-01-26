Three dead as fire breaks out at godown storing dry food in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Three persons were charred to death while three others have been trapped inside after a massive fire broke out on Monday in a godown storing inflammable material like gas cylinders, dry food, and cold drink bottles in the eastern fringe of Kolkata.

Twelve firefighting engines have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, according to sources in the fire brigade services.

Subhendra Kumar, police superintendent of Baruipur district in South 24 Parganas district, said that three persons were charred to death in the fire that gutted the godown completely.

Sources said that the fire was spotted at the godown storing combustible material like packaged dry food items, cold drink bottles and gas cylinders at Nazirabad under Anandapur police station around 3 am today.

There was also a Momo manufacturing unit of a branded company inside the godown.