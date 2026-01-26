Form AI task forces in police units: States told

NEW DELHI: With an eye on making law enforcement agencies across the country Artificial Intelligence (AI) equipped, the Centre has asked the states to form special task forces (STF) in their respective police organisations, as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is in the process of framing a training module for personnel involved in crime detection, prevention and investigation, official sources said.

According to the sources, the directions were given during a high-level meeting with senior officials with the aim of integrating AI into India’s policing architecture, as the Centre has set an ambitious target of training more than half of the serving police personnel in each of the states and Union Territories (UTs) in AI applications by 2028.

A senior official in the government said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the ministry concerned and department to ensure that India’s policing should be integrated with AI as early as possible.

According to the official, the directions were “very clear”, as it was said that adoption of AI in policing should not be “optional” but “mandatory”, as this would go a long way in dealing with issues of internal security and prevention of modern-day crimes.

The dedicated AI task forces in each state will be responsible for capacity building and ensuring smooth implementation of AI systems across various functions, which police organisations undertake.