Government school teacher arrested in Bihar for raising pro-Pakistan slogan on Republic Day

PATNA: A government school teacher was arrested from Bihar’s Supaul district on Monday for allegedly raising slogans in favour of Pakistan’s founder and first Governor General, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, during the celebration of the 77th Republic Day.

The accused, Mansoor Alam, an assistant teacher at Model Upgraded Middle School in Abhuar under Kishunpur block of Supaul district, allegedly began raising slogans such as “Mohammed Jinnah Amar Rahen” (Long live Mohammed Jinnah) immediately after the national anthem ended following the hoisting of the national flag.

Students who were reciting the national anthem reportedly followed Alam as he shouted the slogan at the top of his voice. Other teachers and local residents present on the school premises for the Republic Day celebrations were stunned by his behaviour.

Agitated residents demanded disciplinary action, accusing Alam of acting against the Indian Constitution and insulting the national anthem. As the situation worsened due to protests, headmaster Dhananjay Tiwary sought immediate police intervention.

More residents joined the protest after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Protesters demanded that the accused be handed over to them. A police team led by station house officer Gyan Ranjan Kumar reached the spot, pacified the crowd, and brought the situation under control.

Alam was taken to the police station under police protection. A formal complaint was later registered based on the headmaster’s statement. He is currently being questioned by senior police officials in custody.

Students later told the investigating officer that Alam used to describe Pakistan as ‘Jannat’ (heaven) and had attempted to influence some children. “Police have recorded the statements of students, and his antecedents are being verified,” a teacher said.

An investigating officer said Alam may have earlier attempted to radicalise children under the influence of some “unscrupulous elements.” His antecedents are being verified, and he will be produced before a court.

Police officials said this was not an isolated incident. In the past, there have been instances of Pakistani national flags being unfurled and anti-national slogans being raised during Independence Day or Republic Day celebrations in different districts of Bihar.

In 2016, Pakistan’s national flag was hoisted at a house in Kharadi Colony of Biharsharif town in Nalanda district, which was later seized by police. Three people were arrested in that case. In 2023, Pakistani flags were found in a house in the Sipahi Tola area of Madhubani in Purnea district.