Insider track: Bengal’s DGP: Badge stuck in court

Manipur: Is Biren headed to Delhi?

Whispers are getting louder in saffron corridors as Manipur’s political pause button nears expiry. With President’s Rule running till February 13, the BJP high command is said to be weighing a reset—possibly nudging Chief Minister N. Biren Singh towards Delhi via national politics or a Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant in April. The real chatter, though, is about who steps into the Imphal spotlight next. Party insiders are floating Govind Das as the surprise frontrunner, pitching him as Manipur’s answer to Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing his active political engagement and approach to addressing state-level challenges. If buzz is to be believed, a final call could come before January ends, signalling that Manipur’s power shuffle may precede, not follow, the lifting of President’s Rule.

God’s address and a ‘theka’

Courtroom gravity took a comic detour when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta spun a cheeky parable to challenge a Rajasthan High Court order targeting liquor vends near highways. Narrating the woes of a beggar ignored outside a temple, mosque and church, Mehta drew laughs as he revealed the man’s fortunes changed only after parking himself outside a liquor shop. Donations jumped to `100 and `200, prompting the beggar’s existential question to God: “Where do you live and what address do you give?” The anecdote landed squarely amid arguments against relocating over 1,100 ‘thekas’ situated within 500 metres of highways.

Property returns rebels in the hot seat

The Archaeological Survey of India is fuming. Despite repeated reminders, several senior officers have ignored the mandatory Annual Immovable Property Returns. ASI’s recent internal note warns that procrastinators risk more than just a scolding—they could lose vigilance clearance, miss out on sensitive postings, deputations, or training, and even face disciplinary action. The agency stressed: don’t wait until the “last date.” Non-submission could be treated as a “good and sufficient” reason for action. With top Group A and B officials among the defaulters, the ASI is clearly not messing around this year.