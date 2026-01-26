Jharkhand seeks Rs 10K central assistance for girls; says Centre should treat all daughters equally

RANCHI: Taking a major step towards empowering girls economically in Jharkhand, the state government has proposed providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each, on the lines of Bihar and other states. According to Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, a proposal has already been prepared in this regard.

While addressing a gathering during the Republic Day celebrations in Palamu, Kishore informed that a meeting was recently held with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during which the proposal to provide Rs 10,000 to girls in Jharkhand was presented and financial assistance was sought.

“I have made a proposal before the Union Government to give Rs 10,000 each to the girls in Jharkhand on the lines of Bihar. I am fully confident that the Union Government, which believes in ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’, will definitely give Rs 10,000 to the daughters of Jharkhand as well,” said Kishore.

According to the finance minister, all daughters of the country are equal and the central government should treat and support them equally.

He also mentioned that the Jharkhand government is providing Rs 2,500 per month to women in the age group of 18–50 years from its own funds under the Chief Minister’s Maiyan Samman Yojana.

“However, this is insufficient. Therefore, the central government should also provide Rs 10,000 each to the daughters of Jharkhand to help them become self-reliant,” Kishore said.