Keep tourists away from Green Cave, environmentalists warn Chhattisgarh govt

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to open the rare and ecologically sensitive ‘Green Cave’ in Kanger Valley National Park in the once Maoist-affected Bastar district to tourists, a move that has drawn strong objections from scientists and experts.

With Maoist activity in the region having significantly declined, the state is exploring ways to place more sites from Bastar on the national and international tourism map, viewing the Green Cave as a potential attraction.

“The cave’s inclusion would boost local employment opportunities and accelerate regional development. It will add a new dimension to tourism in the valley,” State Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap said.

The naturally formed Green Cave, located in the Kotumsar area, has evolved over thousands to millions of years through geological and hydrological processes.

Experts said it survives only under highly specific natural conditions, including brief daily exposure to sunlight, constant temperature, very high humidity and low nutrient availability.