Kuki-Zo bodies protest Shaurya Chakra to CRPF officer, demand for award’s revocation

GUWAHATI: Kuki-Zo organisations in ethnic violence-hit Manipur criticised the central government on Monday for its decision to award the Shaurya Chakra to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer and demanded its revocation, citing it as an endorsement of extrajudicial killing.

According to an official release, Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson from the CRPF’s 20th battalion received the honour for thwarting an armed attack by the insurgents on a CRPF post in the Borobekra area of Manipur’s Jiribam district on November 11, 2024. The CRPF saluted his indomitable spirit and unparalleled bravery.

However, the honour ruffled the feathers of the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF).

“This honour is not an act of national pride but a state endorsement of the extrajudicial killing of ten Kuki-Zo (Hmar) village volunteers…” KOHUR said in a statement.