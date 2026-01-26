Let’s make top quality products, PM Modi tells youth in Mann ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged young people associated with industry and start-ups to create more entrepreneurial ventures and place quality at the centre of India’s growth story.

He said India’s economy is advancing rapidly and attracting global attention, making it vital for all stakeholders to prioritise quality.

Calling for excellence to become the benchmark in manufacturing, Modi said Indian products must meet global standards and be synonymous with superior quality and zero defects. “Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics or even packaging, an Indian product should become synonymous with ‘top quality’,” he said in the 130th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Emphasising the need for consistency, he added, “The era of ‘it just happens... it works... it will somehow get through’ is now over. Let us prioritise quality with all our strength this year. Let quality be our sole mantra.” Highlighting India’s growing start-up ecosystem, the PM further added that the country has become the world’s third-largest start-up hub.

He said Indian start-ups are working in areas that were unimaginable a decade ago, ranging from artificial intelligence and space to nuclear energy, semiconductors, mobility, green hydrogen and biotechnology. Praising the enthusiasm of young entrepreneurs, he said, “You name it and you’ll find one Indian startup or the other working in that sector.”

Reiterating his vision of ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’, Modi appealed to avoid any compromise on quality.

On the growing global acceptance of Indian culture and festivals, he said Indian festivals are being celebrated with joy in every corner of the world.