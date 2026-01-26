Mamata Banerjee calls EC’s celebration of voters’ day ‘a tragic farce’

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday once again slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI), terming its celebration of National Voters’ Day as a ‘tragic farce’ and asserting that it has no rights to celebrate the day.

Sharpening her attack, the CM said that the national poll panel is bulldozing the oppositions and destroying the foundation of the country’s democratic structure on ‘behalf of the BJP.”

In a social media post the ruling Trinamool Congress chief said, “The Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters’ Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission -- working as His Master’s Voice-- is busy now in snatching away people’s voting rights, and they have the temerity to celebrate Voters’ Day! I am deeply distressed and disturbed by their conduct today.” Mamata also said, “The poll body is finding newer and newer pretexts in the name of logical discrepancy to harass the people and trying to deny them and take away from them their electoral rights!”