Mumbai professor killed at platform for trivial argument inside local train

MUMBAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old daily wage labourer in connection with the fatal stabbing of a professor at a crowded railway station in Mumbai within 12 hours of the crime, officials said.

A 33-year-old junior college professor was stabbed to death inside a Mumbai suburban local train on Saturday evening following a verbal altercation over alighting at a crowded station, police said. The incident occurred around 6 pm on a Borivali–Churchgate-bound slow local train as it was entering Malad station in the western suburbs. Accused Omkar Shinde (27), who works in Kurar, has no prior criminal record, officials said.

The victim, Alok Kumar Singh, was a mathematics professor at Narsee Monjee Commerce and Economics College, a junior college located in suburban Mumbai. Police said Singh sustained a single deep stab injury to the abdomen, which proved fatal.

According to officials, Singh had boarded the local train from Vile Parle station along with a college colleague. As the train slowed down at Malad, Singh, a resident of the area, attempted to get off. At that point, a verbal argument broke out between him and co-passenger Shinde over space and movement near the train door.

“Shinde wanted to leave the train quickly as he was heading home to celebrate his wife’s birthday. The argument escalated inside the crowded second-class compartment. After both men got down on the platform, Shinde allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Singh on the right side of his stomach, before fleeing the spot,” police said.