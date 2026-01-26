Muslims safer than earlier due to Hindus: Maulana Badruddin Ajmal

GUWAHATI: Perfume baron and Assam’s minority-based party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday said the Muslims in India are safer than ever before as the Hindus are standing by them.

He slammed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his “Miya” politics and appealed to Muslims not to vote for the BJP. Miya is a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

“Muslims are safer than ever before in entire India. They have nothing to fear because the Hindus are standing by them,” Ajmal said. “If one Himanta shouts, a jungle doesn’t get emptied. Let him shout Miya, Miya,” he added.

The former Dhubri MP also slammed the Congress for giving a 100% “walkover” to the BJP by ignoring its traditional tea garden seats as the state readies for Assembly elections, expected in March or April.

“If the Congress wins 23 seats, can it form the government?” Ajmal asked, referring to constituencies dominated by the Muslims where the Congress has been active. He accused the party of playing a dirty game. Ajmal said the possible division of Muslim votes would cost the community dear.