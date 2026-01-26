Neighbourhood dispute turns deadly in Gujarat village; man burnt alive

In a dying declaration recorded before the Mamlatdar, Karshanbhai detailed the sequence of events. He said several neighbouring women, along with an unidentified man, first caught hold of him and assaulted him. Fearing for his life, he ran and locked himself inside the bathroom.

The attackers allegedly followed him, broke open the door, poured diesel over his body and set him on fire. The bathroom turned into a death trap as flames engulfed the confined space. Critically injured, Karshanbhai was rushed to Rambagh Hospital in Adipur and later shifted to G.K. General Hospital in Bhuj, where he died on Saturday morning.

Following his death, police converted the case from assault to murder.

Based on the complaint and the dying declaration, police registered a murder case against Premilaben Nareshbhai, Ajuben Hareshbhai, Manjuben Lahiri and an unidentified male accomplice. All the named accused have been arrested. Police said the investigation is focusing on reconstructing the sequence of events and determining the exact role of each accused.

“The brutality of the act cannot be ignored,” a police officer said, adding that the evidence points to a violent and deliberate attack triggered by a personal dispute.

The incident has triggered fear and outrage in Satrahajjar Jhunpada, while the Maheshwari family remains in shock over how a minor argument escalated into a killing that has shaken the entire community.